Aperture Investors LLC Raises Holdings in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Aperture Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,435,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,647 shares during the quarter. Lindblad Expeditions makes up 1.6% of Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Aperture Investors LLC owned 2.70% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $9,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 33.3% in the third quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 22.0% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 342,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 61,831 shares in the last quarter. Triad Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 27.1% in the third quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 40,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 8,571 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 19.6% in the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 82,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 13,437 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 8.3% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 183,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Performance

LIND stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.94. The company had a trading volume of 25,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,439. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $18.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.20.

Insider Activity at Lindblad Expeditions

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 14,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $176,332.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,681,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,226,300.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LIND shares. William Blair upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Lindblad Expeditions Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

