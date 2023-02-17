Aperture Investors LLC Purchases New Shares in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Aperture Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 89,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,279,000. SiteOne Landscape Supply accounts for approximately 1.5% of Aperture Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Aperture Investors LLC owned about 0.20% of SiteOne Landscape Supply as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SITE. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Cynosure Management LLC increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cynosure Management LLC now owns 16,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 12.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Up 0.5 %

SITE stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $153.24. 192,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,607. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.43. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.36 and a 12-month high of $184.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.05 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SITE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $116.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.