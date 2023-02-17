Aperture Investors LLC Invests $612,000 in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 62,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Snap by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after buying an additional 8,712,380 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 287.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,275,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,051,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Snap by 249.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,395,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,983,000 after buying an additional 3,850,038 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Snap by 31.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,252,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Snap by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,263,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588,200 shares during the period. 43.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SNAP shares. New Street Research assumed coverage on Snap in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JMP Securities lowered shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Snap to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

Insider Activity

Snap Stock Performance

In related news, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 62,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $695,817.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,024,121 shares in the company, valued at $55,566,778.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 62,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $695,817.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,024,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,566,778.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $9,810,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 71,477,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,101,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,101,989 shares of company stock worth $11,794,997 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.41. 18,267,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,417,078. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $41.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.32.

Snap Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

Featured Articles

