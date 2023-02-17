Aperture Investors LLC Increases Holdings in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

Aperture Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,707 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings in Perimeter Solutions were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRM. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Perimeter Solutions by 46.5% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 116.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Perimeter Solutions during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the first quarter worth about $124,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Vice Chairman Khouri Haitham sold 38,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $421,925.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,344,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,576,027.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Perimeter Solutions Price Performance

About Perimeter Solutions

NYSE PRM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.77. 109,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,949. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average is $9.31. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Oil Additives. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

