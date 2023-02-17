Aperture Investors LLC Buys Shares of 281,742 The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 281,742 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,869,000. The Descartes Systems Group makes up about 2.9% of Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Aperture Investors LLC owned about 0.33% of The Descartes Systems Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 21.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,874,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $798,969,000 after buying an additional 2,261,747 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,749,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,430,000 after purchasing an additional 39,059 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,658,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,178,000 after buying an additional 933,426 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,585,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,381,000 after acquiring an additional 975,727 shares during the period. Finally, Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3,007.3% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,578,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DSGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.56.

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,306. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.35 and a beta of 1.02. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a one year low of $56.19 and a one year high of $79.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.48.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $121.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc provides on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.

