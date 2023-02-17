Aperture Investors LLC Acquires New Shares in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Aperture Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 100,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,655,000. Vail Resorts makes up approximately 3.5% of Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Aperture Investors LLC owned 0.25% of Vail Resorts at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 38.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 656,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,086,000 after buying an additional 181,198 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 157.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 532,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,180,000 after purchasing an additional 325,503 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 13.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 385,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,443,000 after acquiring an additional 45,763 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 281,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 220,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,560,000 after acquiring an additional 5,752 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTN. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.43.

In other news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 6,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $1,784,217.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,703,332.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

MTN traded down $3.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $244.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,125. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.91 and a 12 month high of $273.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $250.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.28.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($3.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.17) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $279.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.07 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 13.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $1.91 dividend. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 89.57%.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

