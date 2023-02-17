Aperture Investors LLC Acquires 6,003 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Aperture Investors LLC raised its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 95.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,003 shares during the quarter. Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,842,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,643 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,620,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,026,000 after buying an additional 90,052 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at $318,670,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,050,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,467,000 after buying an additional 276,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its stake in Alcoa by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,558,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,037,000 after buying an additional 729,299 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AA shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.58.

NYSE:AA traded down $2.17 on Friday, hitting $46.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,707,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,953,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.54. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $98.09.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 134,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $7,130,909.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,560 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $57,057.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,382.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 134,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $7,130,909.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,542.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,188 shares of company stock worth $11,017,365 over the last 90 days.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

