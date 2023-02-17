APENFT (NFT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $17.22 Million

APENFT (NFT) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 17th. One APENFT token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, APENFT has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. APENFT has a total market cap of $144.87 million and approximately $17.22 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

APENFT Token Profile

APENFT’s genesis date was March 28th, 2021. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 tokens. APENFT’s official website is apenft.org. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

APENFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT aims to build a bridge between top-notch artists and blockchain and support the growth of native crypto NFT artists.The blockchain-based NFT was created to give digital assets a unique marker. NFT also provides a cross-border clearing and settlement platform, enabling nonfungible digital assets to be mapped onto the chain for exchanging.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APENFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APENFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

