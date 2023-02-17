APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Stock Position Increased by Aperture Investors LLC

Aperture Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 375.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,750 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in APA by 375.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in APA by 205.7% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in APA by 657.1% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in APA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APA traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.49. 2,431,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,358,072. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.15 and its 200 day moving average is $42.78. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $51.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 3.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.55%.

APA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on APA from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of APA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.29.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

