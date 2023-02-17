APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Position Raised by SIR Capital Management L.P.

SIR Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 141,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in APA were worth $4,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of APA by 375.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of APA by 205.7% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of APA by 657.1% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in APA during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APA stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.75. 1,575,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,336,051. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $51.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.55%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APA shares. Barclays lowered their target price on APA from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on APA from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on APA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on APA from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

