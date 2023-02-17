Aon plc (NYSE:AON) CFO Sells $196,428.12 in Stock

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,535,423.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

AON Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of AON stock opened at $310.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $311.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The stock has a market cap of $64.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $246.21 and a twelve month high of $341.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. AON’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of AON

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in AON during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in AON during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in shares of AON by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AON. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet raised shares of AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AON from $339.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.80.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

