Aon plc (NYSE:AON) CFO Sells $196,428.12 in Stock

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,535,423.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
AON Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of AON stock opened at $310.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $311.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The stock has a market cap of $64.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $246.21 and a twelve month high of $341.98.
AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. AON’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in AON during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in AON during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in shares of AON by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms have issued reports on AON. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet raised shares of AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AON from $339.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.80.
Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.
