Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $241.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.91 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.
Antero Midstream Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE AM opened at $11.00 on Friday. Antero Midstream has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $11.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average is $10.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 2.40.
Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.35%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.
About Antero Midstream
Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing segment and Water Handling segment. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.
