Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $241.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.91 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

Antero Midstream Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $11.00 on Friday. Antero Midstream has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $11.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average is $10.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 2.40.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Midstream

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,917,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $357,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,230 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,273,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $296,274,000 after acquiring an additional 481,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,604,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $88,166,000 after acquiring an additional 142,171 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,221,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,545 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,807,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $51,871,000 after acquiring an additional 679,796 shares during the last quarter. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing segment and Water Handling segment. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

