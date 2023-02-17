Anomaly Capital Management LP Reduces Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Anomaly Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 268,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452,527 shares during the quarter. Datadog makes up about 1.3% of Anomaly Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Anomaly Capital Management LP’s holdings in Datadog were worth $23,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Datadog by 294.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 95.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Datadog news, Director Matthew Jacobson purchased 19,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,387,414.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 617,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,484,561.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 19,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,387,414.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 617,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,484,561.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 13,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $1,028,476.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,134,418.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 441,162 shares of company stock valued at $33,240,688 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Trading Down 2.5 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DDOG traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.43. 2,265,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,445,039. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.67. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $167.89. The company has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1,649.40 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DDOG shares. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Datadog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.14.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Further Reading

