Anomaly Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 1,658,178 Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,658,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,347,000. Spirit AeroSystems makes up 2.0% of Anomaly Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Anomaly Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.58% of Spirit AeroSystems as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 141,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 163,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance

NYSE SPR traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.72. The company had a trading volume of 508,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,446. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.03. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.14 and a fifty-two week high of $52.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.66.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.15). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 10.85% and a negative return on equity of 155.39%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.84) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.