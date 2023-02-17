Anomaly Capital Management LP Has $167.30 Million Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Anomaly Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 155.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,405,261 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,070,301 shares during the quarter. Fortinet comprises approximately 9.0% of Anomaly Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Anomaly Capital Management LP’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $167,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 24.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,738,000 after purchasing an additional 76,027 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 24.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 209.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fortinet from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.39.

Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTNT traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.91. The stock had a trading volume of 963,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,932,093. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $71.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.84 and a 200 day moving average of $52.01. The stock has a market cap of $47.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $33,936,881.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,298.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $33,936,881.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,298.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Further Reading

