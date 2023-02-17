Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Short Interest Update

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,720,000 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the January 15th total of 18,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anavex Life Sciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,577,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,222 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,325,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,561,000 after acquiring an additional 63,118 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,105,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,373,000 after acquiring an additional 119,684 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,014,000 after acquiring an additional 79,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 309.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 833,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 630,156 shares in the last quarter. 31.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Anavex Life Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Jonestrading raised their price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Anavex Life Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Anavex Life Sciences Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVXL traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.54. 493,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,135. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.44. Anavex Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $7.13 and a 12 month high of $15.24.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

