Analyzing Storage Computer (OTCMKTS:SOSO) & Markforged (NYSE:MKFG)

Storage Computer (OTCMKTS:SOSO – Get Rating) and Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Storage Computer has a beta of 41.77, meaning that its stock price is 4,077% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Markforged has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Storage Computer and Markforged’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Storage Computer N/A N/A N/A Markforged -11.64% -23.68% -17.62%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

73.2% of Markforged shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.7% of Storage Computer shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.1% of Markforged shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Storage Computer and Markforged, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Storage Computer 0 0 0 0 N/A Markforged 0 1 1 0 2.50

Markforged has a consensus price target of $2.23, suggesting a potential upside of 48.89%.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Storage Computer and Markforged’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Storage Computer N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Markforged $91.22 million 3.19 $3.86 million ($0.06) -25.00

Markforged has higher revenue and earnings than Storage Computer.

About Storage Computer

Storage Computer Corp. provides storage software solutions focused on developing advanced storage architectures to address the needs of high-bandwidth and other performance impaired applications. It operates through the United States and Europe geographical segments. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Nashua, NH.

About Markforged

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries. Markforged Holding Corporation was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

