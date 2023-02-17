Analysts Offer Predictions for Alamos Gold Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Alamos Gold in a report issued on Monday, February 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Alamos Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alamos Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. CIBC increased their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 125.02%.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 5.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 56.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 535,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 192,939 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 24.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 58,298 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. 50.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
