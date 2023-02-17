Analysts’ Downgrades for February 16th (CHEF, CPA, CPSI, CRAI, CX, EGY, ENIC, GTN, ICL, IPAR)

Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, February 16th:

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

