Analysts’ Downgrades for February 16th (CHEF, CPA, CPSI, CRAI, CX, EGY, ENIC, GTN, ICL, IPAR)

Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, February 16th:
Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Copa (NYSE:CPA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
CEMEX (NYSE:CX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Kellogg (NYSE:K) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
US Foods (NYSE:USFD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
