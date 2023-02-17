Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Raised to $230.00 at Oppenheimer

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Analog Devices from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a positive rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a positive rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $208.57.

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $193.83 on Thursday. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $196.41. The stock has a market cap of $98.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.43 and its 200-day moving average is $160.90.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.89%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total transaction of $372,321.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,597.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total value of $372,321.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,597.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,187 shares of company stock worth $6,243,167 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 50.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Further Reading

