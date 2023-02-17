Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Cowen

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Cowen from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a positive rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a positive rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $208.57.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $193.83 on Thursday. Analog Devices has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $196.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $98.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.90.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Insider Activity

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total transaction of $372,321.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,597.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,246,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total transaction of $372,321.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,597.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,187 shares of company stock worth $6,243,167. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,878,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,392,707,000 after acquiring an additional 138,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,889,403,000 after buying an additional 2,076,636 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,256,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,822,608,000 after purchasing an additional 92,672 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,326,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,527,065,000 after purchasing an additional 100,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,397,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,377,416,000 after purchasing an additional 153,727 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Stories

