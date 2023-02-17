Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Shares Up 3.7%

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 73,350 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 156,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.
The firm has a market cap of $4.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.
