Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Shares Up 3.7%

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 73,350 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 156,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Ampio Pharmaceuticals

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325,300 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 394,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 166,979 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. 19.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

