Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.19.
COLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.50 to $33.50 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial cut Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Americold Realty Trust
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $467,000. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.
Americold Realty Trust Price Performance
Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -800.00%.
Americold Realty Trust Company Profile
Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.
