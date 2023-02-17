Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Americas Silver in a report released on Monday, February 13th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Americas Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Americas Silver from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of USAS opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $104.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.08. Americas Silver has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Americas Silver by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,784,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 695,897 shares in the last quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Americas Silver by 8.2% in the third quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,939,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 603,792 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in Americas Silver by 1.8% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,775,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 31,810 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Americas Silver by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 791,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 22,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Americas Silver by 518.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 507,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 425,339 shares in the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

