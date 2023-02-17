American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Sold by HGI Capital Management LLC

HGI Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 175,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 198,402 shares during the quarter. American Homes 4 Rent makes up about 2.4% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $5,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 696.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 6,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $218,665.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.55 per share, for a total transaction of $90,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,678.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 6,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $218,665.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,649.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMH shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.56.

Shares of NYSE AMH traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,923. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.36. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $43.89. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.66.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

