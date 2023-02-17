American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,769 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 30,374 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of American Express by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,404,607 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $189,496,000 after purchasing an additional 147,183 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1,348.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 45,920 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 42,750 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of American Express by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 265,822 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $35,862,000 after purchasing an additional 129,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 276,140 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $37,254,000 after purchasing an additional 19,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Express Trading Down 1.5 %

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of American Express from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

NYSE:AXP opened at $177.94 on Friday. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $197.75. The firm has a market cap of $132.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.61 and its 200-day moving average is $153.60.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 21.14%.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.