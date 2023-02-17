Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Short Interest Down 14.4% in January

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,620,000 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the January 15th total of 14,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on AMRN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1.30 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.38.

Amarin Stock Down 2.7 %

AMRN stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.82. 1,975,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,182,831. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.97 million, a P/E ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.91. Amarin has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $3.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Amarin Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Amarin by 66.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Amarin by 129.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15,620 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Amarin in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amarin in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

See Also

