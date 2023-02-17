Altshuler Shaham Ltd Takes $59,000 Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 807 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Haemonetics by 155.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the third quarter valued at about $91,000.

HAE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

In other news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $215,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $81.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.11. Haemonetics Co. has a 52-week low of $48.67 and a 52-week high of $91.39.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $305.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.47 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

