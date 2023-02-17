Altshuler Shaham Ltd Sells 354 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,062 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WBA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 179.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $85,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,700 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,678.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 695,954 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 689,497 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12,930.8% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 601,630 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $22,802,000 after acquiring an additional 597,013 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 33.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332,816 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $88,414,000 after acquiring an additional 587,240 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 88.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,101,847 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $34,599,000 after acquiring an additional 518,679 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $36.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $48.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.03. The firm has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.73.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.04 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently -55.81%.

WBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

