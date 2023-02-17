Altshuler Shaham Ltd Sells 182 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lessened its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 8,596 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.47.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,992. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,003. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $117.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

