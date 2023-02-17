Altshuler Shaham Ltd Purchases 1,311 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 167.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Premier were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Premier in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Premier in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Premier by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PINC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Premier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Premier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Premier from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.70.

Shares of PINC opened at $32.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.71 and a 200 day moving average of $34.25. Premier, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.82 and a fifty-two week high of $38.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments. The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

