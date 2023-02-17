Altshuler Shaham Ltd Lowers Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd reduced its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Invesco were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its position in Invesco by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 23,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 8,776 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Invesco in the second quarter worth approximately $193,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 151,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,965,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after purchasing an additional 69,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IVZ traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.26. 194,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,290,598. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $23.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 17.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.36.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 50.34%.

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 786,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $14,241,305.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,419,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,541,494.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,164,939 shares of company stock worth $76,615,951. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Invesco from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Invesco from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.10.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

