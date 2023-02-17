Altshuler Shaham Ltd Decreases Holdings in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lowered its holdings in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 92.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 7,612 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $556,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 24.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 8,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in PENN Entertainment by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PENN Entertainment news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $4,923,867.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 604,527 shares in the company, valued at $18,208,353.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $4,923,867.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,208,353.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $1,317,469.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,266.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PENN Entertainment Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,452. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.45. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $51.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on PENN Entertainment from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. CBRE Group lowered their target price on PENN Entertainment from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

About PENN Entertainment

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.