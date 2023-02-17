Altshuler Shaham Ltd Buys New Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SPOT stock opened at $124.48 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $160.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.22 and a 200-day moving average of $94.38.
Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.
