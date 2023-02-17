Altshuler Shaham Ltd Buys New Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Trading Down 0.9 %

SPOT stock opened at $124.48 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $160.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.22 and a 200-day moving average of $94.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Spotify Technology Profile

SPOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.38.

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.