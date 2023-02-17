Altshuler Shaham Ltd Buys 815 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 2,202.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GPC. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 19,818 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,065,000 after acquiring an additional 33,166 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC opened at $179.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.95 and a 200-day moving average of $167.32. The company has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $115.63 and a one year high of $187.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Genuine Parts Profile

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPC. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

