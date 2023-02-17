Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Short Interest Update

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,650,000 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the January 15th total of 5,180,000 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 898,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

AIMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $61.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.29. Altra Industrial Motion has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $61.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is presently 144.01%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,035,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,500,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 1,921.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,223,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,543 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,177,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,372,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

