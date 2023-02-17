Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target Cut to C$26.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ALS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities cut shares of Altius Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an outperform overweight rating on shares of Altius Minerals in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altius Minerals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$25.57.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Altius Minerals Stock Performance

TSE ALS opened at C$21.58 on Monday. Altius Minerals has a 1 year low of C$15.63 and a 1 year high of C$25.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56. The company has a current ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Altius Minerals Company Profile

In other Altius Minerals news, Director James Digby Ronald Strauss sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.79, for a total value of C$136,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,890 shares in the company, valued at C$521,663.10.

(Get Rating)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.