ALS (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Shares Down 1%

ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF – Get Rating) traded down 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.52 and last traded at $8.72. 11,260 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5,530% from the average session volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.

ALS Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.05 and its 200 day moving average is $7.08.

ALS Company Profile

ALS Ltd. engages in the provision of technical services in the areas of testing, measurement and inspection, and supporting. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Industrial, and Commodities. The Life Sciences segment provides analytical testing data to assist consulting and engineering firms, industry, and governments around the world in making decisions about environmental, food and pharmaceutical, electronics, and animal health testing matters.

