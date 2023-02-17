ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES) Trading 4.2% Higher

ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES – Get Rating) shares rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.09 and last traded at $53.09. Approximately 40,675 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 105,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.94.

ALPS Clean Energy ETF Trading Down 3.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALPS Clean Energy ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period.

