Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTSW) Stock Position Reduced by Eisler Capital UK Ltd.

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. trimmed its position in Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTSW – Get Rating) by 60.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,100 shares during the quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd.’s holdings in Alpha Tau Medical were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Alpha Tau Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Tau Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the first quarter worth about $112,000.

NASDAQ:DRTSW remained flat at $0.37 during trading hours on Friday. 4,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,958. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.40. Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $1.06.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, lung, and prostate cancers.

