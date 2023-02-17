Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stake Lowered by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,268,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,786,000 after buying an additional 10,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,601,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $239.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.72.

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $378,566.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $219.85 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.58 and a 52 week high of $242.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $229.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.00.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.