Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target Raised to $51.00

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.83.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission Price Performance

ALSN stock opened at $50.23 on Thursday. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $32.63 and a 1 year high of $50.46. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.45 and a 200 day moving average of $40.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Insider Activity at Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.31. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 72.74%. The company had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Allison Transmission’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $199,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,528. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $206,389.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at $728,583.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $199,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allison Transmission

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 20,410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.