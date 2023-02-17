Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Allison Transmission to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.83.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALSN traded up $4.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.23. 2,245,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,210. Allison Transmission has a 1-year low of $32.63 and a 1-year high of $50.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Transactions at Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.31. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 71.96% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,545 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $199,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,528. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,545 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $199,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,528. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,761 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $206,389.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,583.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Allison Transmission

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,812,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726,848 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,344,000 after buying an additional 821,347 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,514,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 846,479 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,214,000 after buying an additional 416,588 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.