ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Issues Earnings Results

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.21), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $425.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.81 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share.

ALLETE Stock Performance

ALE stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.75. 70,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,398. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. ALLETE has a 52 week low of $47.77 and a 52 week high of $68.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.73.

Get ALLETE alerts:

ALLETE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.678 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALLETE

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALE. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the first quarter worth approximately $366,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of ALLETE during the first quarter worth $327,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in ALLETE by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in ALLETE in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in ALLETE in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

ALE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on ALLETE from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ALLETE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on ALLETE from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ALLETE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.80.

ALLETE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.