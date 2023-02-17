Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Short Interest Update

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,260,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the January 15th total of 6,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 10.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALGM shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

Allegro MicroSystems Price Performance

Shares of ALGM stock opened at $45.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.48 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.65. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $45.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, Director Richard R. Lury sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $255,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Richard R. Lury sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $255,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Joanne Valente sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,873,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,068,500 shares of company stock valued at $191,316,709 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 981.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Featured Stories

