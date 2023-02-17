Algorand Price Up 5.6% Over Last 7 Days (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00001110 BTC on major exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.92 billion and approximately $114.85 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00079438 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00058229 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00030348 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00010012 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000326 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,325,108,872 coins and its circulating supply is 7,102,910,714 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

