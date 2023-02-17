Algorand Price Up 5.6% Over Last 7 Days (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00001110 BTC on major exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.92 billion and approximately $114.85 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Algorand Profile
Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,325,108,872 coins and its circulating supply is 7,102,910,714 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation.
Algorand Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.
