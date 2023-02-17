Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,000 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the January 15th total of 175,100 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alexander’s to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexander’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Alexander’s by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 49.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 153,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,417,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Alexander’s by 11.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Alexander’s Stock Down 0.5 %

Alexander’s Dividend Announcement

Shares of ALX stock traded down $1.10 on Thursday, reaching $224.52. 4,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,170. Alexander’s has a one year low of $200.96 and a one year high of $266.43. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $228.17 and a 200-day moving average of $231.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 10.79 and a quick ratio of 10.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.00%.

About Alexander’s

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

