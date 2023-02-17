Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 155,200 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the January 15th total of 181,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Alerus Financial Stock Performance

Shares of ALRS opened at $20.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.12 and a 200-day moving average of $22.81. The company has a market cap of $400.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. Alerus Financial has a 1 year low of $19.63 and a 1 year high of $30.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALRS. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alerus Financial to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Hovde Group lowered shares of Alerus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Alerus Financial in a report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alerus Financial

In other Alerus Financial news, Director Mary Zimmer purchased 1,250 shares of Alerus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.36 per share, with a total value of $25,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,116. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 847,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,731,000 after buying an additional 175,180 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 583,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial in the second quarter valued at $397,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alerus Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 293,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alerus Financial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 290,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,784,000 after acquiring an additional 11,745 shares during the period. 41.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

