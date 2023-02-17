Albertsons Companies, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Albertsons Companies in a report released on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Albertsons Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.10 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Albertsons Companies’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 60.71% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.50 billion.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ACI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Albertsons Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Albertsons Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.77.

Shares of ACI stock opened at $21.11 on Friday. Albertsons Companies has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $37.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is presently 19.83%.

In other news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $757,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,197. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 36,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $757,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,197. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $630,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,563.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the third quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 349.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the third quarter valued at $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 599.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

