Alberto J. Paracchini Buys 500 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Stock

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) Director Alberto J. Paracchini bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.63 per share, for a total transaction of $31,815.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,765.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kemper stock opened at $64.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Kemper Co. has a 1 year low of $40.65 and a 1 year high of $68.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently -26.27%.

KMPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Kemper from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Kemper from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Kemper by 4.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Kemper by 16.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Kemper by 20.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Kemper by 14.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kemper by 33.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 9,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

